Lusikisiki mass murder trial resumes

The trial of the men accused of killing 18 people at Ngobozana in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, is expected to resume in the High Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed after Judge Richard Brooks last month dismissed an application by the alleged mastermind, Mzukisi Ndamase, to have the charges against him withdrawn.

The accused face 19 counts of murder, including the murder of ANC politician and businessman Mncedisi Gijana. They also face charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ndamase argued that the charges against him should be withdrawn, maintaining that he was not involved in the killings.

In his ruling, Judge Brooks ordered that the case against Ndamase proceed, citing corroborating evidence presented by State witness Lwando Abi, as well as the confessions of four of Ndamase’s co-accused.

Ndamase is expected to call a witness who is currently serving a sentence at Wellington Prison.