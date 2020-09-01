Lungisa has been given 72 hours by the Regional Task Team (RTT) to step down as Branch Task Team member and as a councillor.

The embattled African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay Andile Lungisa says he will approach the top structures of the party to plead his case.

The RTT is using his conviction case of assault to do grievous bodily harm against Democratic Alliance councillor to temporarily suspend his membership.

He was sentenced to two years of direct imprisonment. Lungisa is appealing this sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeals.

“I’ll be writing to the provincial leadership, I’ll be writing to the national leadership. I will complain to the provincial leadership and I will write to the national leadership for guidance because there is an NEC statement. It needs the highest office in terms of guidance of the NEC resolution. I’m saying my matter is not on the corruption side. That’s the matter I will be seeking,” saying Lungisa.