Lungisa says he was willing to resolve ANC list matter out of court

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Andile Lungisa says he was willing to have his matter against Secretary-General (SG) Fikile Mbalula resolved within the party but the SG chose to pursue the legal route.

Lungisa is alleging that Mbalula removed him from the candidate list for the November elections.

He and Mbalula were due to face off in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday but the matter has been deferred to Thursday.

This is to allow Lungisa’s legal team to familiarise themselves with Mbalula’s papers, lodged at the eleventh hour.

Lungisa is seeking a declaratory order from the court that states that he is the number one nominated candidate for the position of mayor for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape.

“The National Chair Comrade Gwede Mantashe, we spoke when he was in Gqeberha in Nelson Mandela Metro and we agreed that the matter should be handled internally but the legal team of the ANC yesterday said they will then proceed so it means that is more of a political football that I must lower my guard and not fight the matter. I have listened to the leadership but internally Luthuli House decided to proceed I have no option but to defend myself against any attack.”

Video: LGE 2026 | Andile Lungisa takes ANC SG to court