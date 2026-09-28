Lungisa, Mbalula to square off in court over mayoral list

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Andile Lungisa is to face his party and its Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday regarding the omission of his name from the ANC mayoral list.

Lungisa accuses Mbalula of personally removing him from the party’s proportional representation candidate list.

He further alleges that Mbalula instructed some ANC officials responsible for the compilation and submission of the names to remove him from the list.

Lungisa claims that he was voted number one on the Nelson Mandela Bay list during its internal processes.

Several candidates from six municipalities in the Eastern Cape have been excluded, following the party missing the set IEC deadline.

LGE 2026 | Andile Lungisa takes ANC SG to court