Brazilian President-elect Lula da Silva says his administration will return Brazil to the international stage, particularly, on issues of global interest. He won the elections last month for his third term.

Lula spoke on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Wednesday.

His arrival comes at a time when developing countries are frustrated with the slow pace of the climate talks at COP27.

They are representing the Amazonians and they are demanding their autonomy. They say the focus has been on the protection of the Amazon rainforest, rather than the people who live in the region. And they want their voices to be heard.

The arrival of Brazilian President-elect Lula da Silva at COP27 brought some hope. Lula has been vocal on the issue of Climate change.

He plans to restore Brazil’s credibility, as a partner in international efforts to stem global warming.

Brazil under Lula is expected to continue pushing for rich countries with high levels of greenhouse gas emissions to pay poor countries nations for historic damage to the climate.

The negotiators are hopeful that countries will reach agreements on matters of common interest such as adaptation, mitigation and a Just Energy Transition. However, a sticky issue remains.

VIDEO: Brazilian President-elect Lula da Silva offers to host UN climate talks