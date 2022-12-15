The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in Mpumalanga, Fidel Mlombo, has told the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court that one of the accused in the murder of Hillary Gardee, Philemon Lukhele, had not undergone any disciplinary hearing at work before his incarceration.

Mlombo, who is Lukhele’s boss at the Mpumalanga legislature, was testifying during the accused’s bail application.

Mlombo tells the court that Lukhele is the third in command at the Chief Whip’s office. He says other staff members look up to him as he lives the values of the Legislature.

The Chief Whip adds that the Legislature is waiting for his release to subject him to internal disciplinary processes.

He indicates that Lukhele is still an employee of the Legislature, who is on suspension. He claims Lukhele’s responsibilities are being carried out by other senior staff members at the Legislature.

Video: Accused in Hillary Gardee murder Philemon Lukhele suspended from Mpumalanga Legislature

The state which is opposing bail had intended to call the investigating officer Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi to testify.

Mkhaliphi could not make it to court because of ill health. The bail application against Lukhele has been postponed to next Monday.

Meanwhile, Lukhele’s co-accused Sipho Mkhatshwa’s bail judgment has also been postponed to Monday.

Mkhatshwa, who was denied bail in November, launched a fresh bail application citing new facts, which he was granted.

Magistrate Eddie Hall wanted the investigating officer Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi to take the stand and clarify some of the things.

The state had previously said that they have strong evidence against the accused persons, which includes ballistic reports and cellphone records.

However, on three occasions the Investigating Officer failed to show up in court. The magistrate even issued a warrant of arrest.

Today the Investigating Officer submitted a sick note saying he has been booked off until Monday.

The Magistrate revoked the warrant of arrest but stated that he will not delay the judgment of the bail application of Mkhatshwa anymore.

He said that postponing the bail application judgment any further will prejudice the accused.

Lukhele, Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune face charges related to the killing of Hillary Gardee, a few months ago.

Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela in May. She had been reported missing a few earlier.

One of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case denied bail: