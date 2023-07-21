The family of former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United soccer player, Lucky Maselesele has welcomed the sentences handed to the two men convicted of his murder.

Twenty-six-year-old Luvuyo April and 18-year-old Xolani Gumbi were sentenced to life imprisonment and 12 years, respectively in the high court in Johannesburg.

Gumbi will serve the first three years of the sentence in a juvenile facility before being moved to a correctional facility when he turns 21 years old.

Maselesele was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of stealing electrical cables in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, in October 2021.

Tebogo Maselesele says they’re are happy with the sentence.

“I’m happy with the verdict that was delivered. Because the whole case has just been stressful. And it was unpleasant not only for me but for the whole family. So, now we have a bit of closure. And everyone involved will be able to move forward. And just process the whole thing. And a fair judgement was served. I won’t really say I’m happy but I’m satisfied that we will be able to move forward. And put everything to rest.”