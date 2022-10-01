A memorial lecture in honour of the legendary reggae music artist, Lucky Phillip Dube, was held at the University of Mpumalanga, Mbombela campus.

The South African Traditional Music Achievements (SATMA) organised the memorial lecture as part of their initiatives to honour music legends who have had a positive impact on preserving the heritage and culture.

The renowned scholar, Professor Patrick Labium, delivered the lecture virtually and has described Dube as a warrior.

This month marks 15-years since the killing of reggae artist Lucky Dube. He was best know for songs such as Slave and Remember me. The Ermelo born musician was referred to as the King of Reggae. He was killed during a hijacking in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg in 2007. Speaking at his memorial lecture, Human Rights Activist Advocate Sipho Mantula says his death is still a mystery.

“Why was Lucky Dube killed, why? When you think of an inquest as a legal mind you think to say why was he killed because he was not South African or was it the model of the car I was driving. Or was it because you was about to leave Gallo or what was the reason behind? What was the reason behind the killing this son of the fertile soil.”

Lucky Dube Memorial lecture:

Delivering the memorial lecture virtually, Professor Patrick Lumumba says Dube was a brave musician who always used his music to speak the truth without fear.

He may be born in a country that is geographically referred to as South Africa. But we know Lucky Dube as an international figure. We know him as an African and we know him as a voice of Pan Africanism. We know him as a voice of liberation, we know him as a warrior for truth.

Dube’s son, Thokozani Dube expressed gratitude at the honour bestowed upon his father.

“We really appreciate you know all the efforts that have been taken to really honour our dad and Advocate you spoke a lot of thing that we have discussed before that should have happened perhaps, initiatives that should have been taken, promises that were made and not carried out. I’m hoping that your words today will actually moves forward with the various departments in all the various organisation. But thank you very much we really appreciate the effort that has been taken to honour our father.”

The family believes that his legacy will live on for generations to come just like his music is which still relevant to this day.

Lucky Dube Memorial lecture delivered by Professor Lumumba: