Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Lucas Legabe’s bail bid over alleged R200m cocaine theft continues

Cocaine found at a farm in Midrand.
  • File: Cocaine found at a farm in Midrand.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu

The bail application of 49-year-old Lucas Legabe, accused of stealing 541 kilograms of cocaine worth about R200 million, resumes in the Port Shepstone Magistrates’ Court.

The drugs were seized in June 2021 after Hawks investigators inspected a container at the CHC Container Depot in Isipingo, south of Durban.

The consignment was later transported to the Hawks’ Port Shepstone premises for safekeeping.

In November 2021, the cocaine was allegedly stolen during a burglary at the premises.

Legabe denies any involvement in the theft.

VIDEO | Lucas Legabe’s bail hearing set for Monday:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News