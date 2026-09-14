Lucas Legabe’s bail bid over alleged R200m cocaine theft continues

The bail application of 49-year-old Lucas Legabe, accused of stealing 541 kilograms of cocaine worth about R200 million, resumes in the Port Shepstone Magistrates’ Court.

The drugs were seized in June 2021 after Hawks investigators inspected a container at the CHC Container Depot in Isipingo, south of Durban.

The consignment was later transported to the Hawks’ Port Shepstone premises for safekeeping.

In November 2021, the cocaine was allegedly stolen during a burglary at the premises.

Legabe denies any involvement in the theft.

VIDEO | Lucas Legabe’s bail hearing set for Monday: