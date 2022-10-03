SABC’s Full View Executive Producer, Megan Lubke, has attributed the recognition in the annual Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Global Recognition awards in New York to team effort.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has been recognised for telling the African story at the annual event.



The Full View has been honoured for the positive contribution to changing lives. Lubke says the acknowledgement is humbling.

Meanwhile, SABC News presenter, Bongiwe Zwane, has expressed her gratitude after being recognised in the top 100 under 40s media and culture list of MIPAD 2022.

Speaking from New York, Zwane described what this means to her personally.

“It means that when I go back home what do I do for the young person in Africa not only SA, but in Africa to ensure that they get to that level that they want to see themselves in. So it’s only about being an influential individual but how do you use that influence to change the world and I know we talk about changing the world but what does that look like?”

In the video below, Lubke and Zwane get awarded:

Gallery of the awards evening: