Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to plead not guilty to all charges against him

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, says he will plead not guilty to all the charges against him.

This was heard during his bail application at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

Sibiya is facing five charges, including rape, human trafficking and the alleged sexual grooming of a sixteen-year-old girl.

Sibiya’s attorney, Estelle Kilian, read out his bail affidavit, which states that he intends to prove his innocence.

“I am aware that the bail application should not be too cumbersome in terms of the merits concerned. However, I am intent on proving transparency on the merits, so as to show this court that I am not guilty of the charges against me. It is my intention to plead not guilty to the charges which the state has against me, and I say this because I believe that I have a defence to any of the charges they have against me,” adds Sibiya.

Livestream| Sibiya bail application:

