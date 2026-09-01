LPC hopes for speedy arrest of disbarred advocate, Teffo

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) says there is a warrant of arrest issued for disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo.

This comes after he made a surprise appearance at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, during the attempted murder trial of alleged kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others, where he tried to address the presiding judge.

Director for the LPC in Gauteng, Ignatius Briel, says Teffo remains struck from the roll and cannot practice as a lawyer in South Africa.

Briel says they are working with police to locate him.

“We actually have gone as far as getting a contempt order against him, where the court has found that he is in contempt of the original order striking him from the roll. There’s currently a warrant for his arrest. We have been engaging with SAPS. They initially indicated that they couldn’t get hold of him at the addresses where he was known. We are now attempting to make sure that they execute this warrant of arrest speedily.”

Briel says for somebody to be readmitted after suspension, they would have to firstly serve a formal application on the LPC, which Teffo has not done.

“They would need to show how they have rehabilitated and how they have addressed the issues that resulted in them being struck in the first place. That application is then assessed by the council of the specific province, but it’s then also sent to the National Council, which also needs to consider whether this person is actually now fit and proper. It is quite a lengthy process. It can take up to six months. After that, it still has to go to court, and the applicant has to convince the court that he is actually rehabilitated and can be readmitted.”

X | @SABCNews | WATCH | Adv Malesela Teffo has been told to provide proof that he is legally entitled to practise and has been properly re-admitted before bringing any application before the court. pic.twitter.com/fDYFVZwRhA

— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2026

Related video | Malesela Teffo is no longer an advocate