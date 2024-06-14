Society should work together to fight corruption: Ramathuba

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newly-elected Limpopo Premier Doctor Phophi Ramathuba says society and all political parties must work together to fight corruption and crime. She has been elected premier in the first sitting of the 7th administration at the legislature in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane.

Ramathuba says corruption is a crime.

“We recommit ourselves to jealously guard against any tendency that seeks to reverse the gains of the past 30 years. At the core of this tendency is crime and corruption. I implore all of you to join me in renewing efforts to fight corruption. We must do this because corruption is not only a government problem. It is a societal problem,” she says.

Provincial Legislatures | Limpopo to have its first female premier:



I am recommitting the new administration to inclusivity, access to qualify basic services. I call on the executive to execute their duties with diligence.” #LeaveNoOneBehind #LetsGrowLimpopoTogether #Inauguration2024 pic.twitter.com/5E5ZObkFut — Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 14, 2024

I call upon the members of this legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence and dedication, ensuring that the administratio

n of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens” pic.twitter.com/7VuK85QCL2 — Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 14, 2024

She acknowledged the exemplary leadership of outgoing Premier Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, whose stewardship has steered Limpopo through the challenges of the 5th and 6th administrations. pic.twitter.com/Rk3JJhAiBb — Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 14, 2024

“I am humbled and grateful to accept the responsibility entrusted to me as the Premier of this great province. I am deeply honoured for the opportunity to lead Limpopo towards a future of progress, prosperity and unity. pic.twitter.com/06jANTgpFX — Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 14, 2024

Makoma Makurupetje has been elected new speaker.

Premiers for all the provinces except KwaZulu-Natal have been elected. In Gauteng, ANC Provincial Secretary Thembinkosi Nciza says they engaged all parties in the province during negotiations which have seen Panyaza Lesufi re-elected unopposed as premier.

He was commenting following the election of Lesufi as premier and Audrey Mosupyoe as speaker.

Nciza says the negotiations were not easy…

“Look, it has not been an easy journey, I must say. Negotiations in their nature are not easy. The people of South Africa and the people of Gauteng took a decision that there would not be a party which is a majority party. That’s the first issue. The decision of the voters must be respected. So, when we started engaging all parties, it’s not like we were doing a fishing parade. That’s what the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC would have said, ‘go and engage all parties’, which we agree with. And we did that very well, except two parties who have said we’re not interested,” says Nciza.