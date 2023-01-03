Consumers have reason to celebrate in that the retail price of petrol and diesel will be reduced by more than R2 per litre with effect from midnight Tuesday.

The fuel price adjustments that Energy Department has released indicate that all grades of petrol will decrease by R2.60 per litre.

Diesel will come down by a massive R2.68 a litre while paraffin will cost R1.93 less.

However, the users of LP Gas will pay 82 cents more per kilogram.

The department has attributed the price decline to lower international oil prices, firmer value of the rand and the reduction of the fuel levy.

Relief at the pumps for motorists