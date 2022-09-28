Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says South Africans can expect lower stages of load shedding by the weekend.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Renewables Summit in Cape Town.

The country has been plunged into darkness this month reaching stage six rolling blackouts at some point.

De Ruyter says the power grid remains constrained.

He says, “If we can switch off geysers, swimming pool pumps and only fill up your kettle for one cup of tea, these are simple things but when 60 million people across South Africa do it it can really make a difference, so everybody can play a part. The outlook for load shedding at the moment is that by the weekend we should be looking at stage two depending on units coming back.”

Eskom Board

On Tuesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that the Eskom Board will soon be reconstituted.

In a statement, Gordhan says he has been in regular engagement with the board on various matters including the current energy crisis.

The other matters that have been discussed include procurement, recruitment of former and experienced Eskom employees and combating fraud and corruption.

VIDEO: Energy analyst Ted Blom on Gordhan’s intention to reconstitute the Eskom Board:



Additional reporting by Nothando Magudulela.