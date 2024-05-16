Lowdown on SABC News’ election shows, town hall debates countrywide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s SABC News and Current Affairs is hosting election shows and town hall debates countrywide ahead of the May 29 elections.

The highly interactive and audience-driven flagship current affairs programme, Elections 360 kicked off last month.

On Sundays, Sakina Kamwendo and Blain Herman present Elections 360 Weekly, which hosts debates with political parties and independent candidates in different provinces.

Mxolisi Masango presents Elections 360 Daily, which looks at issues such as the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) challenges and election preparedness.

Other TV current affairs zooming into elections are Asikhulume, Leihlo la Sechaba and Ngula Ya Vutini.

SABC News’ 14 radio current affairs teams are also currently hosting outside town hall debates. They are expected to host close to 65 debates in 13 languages, including the two San languages, Khwedam and !Xuntali.

Last month, SAfm Update@Noon hosted eight political parties at Newcastle town hall in KwaZulu-Natal and Lesedi FM’s Makumane held an election debate in Bloemfontein, where they hosted the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) , the Africa Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Rise Mzansi and Independent Candidate Ramotswabodi Sesing.

MAP: SABC News’ election town hall debates: