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Loved ones bid final farewell to Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini in Qumrha

  • Family and friends have gathered in Qumrha, EC to bid farewell to Luqobo Makwedini
  • Image Credits :
  • @MorningLiveSABC
Abongile Jantjies

The funeral service of former SA Under 19 Rugby player, Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, is underway at his birthplace in Qumrha in the Eastern Cape.

The 20-year-old died as a result of heatstroke while training for his club in France last month.

Family member, Andile Makwedini, says they are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“We are trying. Honestly, we are not coping at all. Family is devastated, and really, we are trying to be strong as much as we can, but at the end of the day we are celebrating ilanga lika Bibo.”

VIDEO | Qumrha community gathers to bid final farewell to Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini

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