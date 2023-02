Fifty-seven-year-old Louis Pepping has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha High Court.

Last week, Pepping was convicted of raping a six-year-old girl in Lusikisiki in 2019. He lured the victim to his home with a promise of food and money.

Acting Judge Mvuzo Notyesi called the crime cruel and dehumanising.

During the trial, more than 20 witnesses testified against him.

