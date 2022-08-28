South Africa’s Louis Meintjes powered to victory in stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana with a lung-busting solo effort on Sunday as Belgian Remco Evenepoel extended his lead at the top of the general classification.

It was Meintjes’ maiden stage win at the Vuelta as he emerged the strongest among the nine-man breakaway group, finishing more than a minute ahead of Italian duo Samuele Battistella and Edoardo Zambanini.

Victory had seemed out of reach for Meintjes when Battistella and Jimmy Janssens broke away in the final 10km but the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rider made a remarkable recovery to go past them with 2.5km to go and claim the biggest win of his career.

“I think it still needs some time to set in. I’ve actually never been on the podium of a World Tour race except for team classifications,” said Meintjes after his first Grand Tour stage win.

⏪💥¡Les Praeres explota la carrera! Revive el ULTIMO KM de la etapa 9⃣ con @CarrefourES. 🤪 #LaVuelta22 explodes on Les Praeres. Enjoy the spectacular final KM of Stage 9⃣ courtesy of Carrefour.#CarrefourConLaVuelta pic.twitter.com/yP3Ny0xi7p — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 28, 2022

Evenepoel put in another strong showing, pulling away from his general classification rivals in the closing stages to cross the line fourth and open up a minute 12-second lead over local favourite Enric Mas of Movistar.

Three-times defending champion Primoz Roglic struggled on the 171.4km course from Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, fading towards the end and falling almost two minutes behind Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl in the overall standings.

Monday is a rest day before the riders embark on a 30.9km individual time trial from Elche to Alicante on Tuesday.