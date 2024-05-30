Lorch to miss Nedbank Cup final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed that star player Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the Nedbank Cup final this weekend.

Sundowns will meet Orlando Pirates in an eagerly awaited final at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday afternoon.

Sundown’s star Thembinkosi Lorch was in hot water this week after he posted a video with two women allegedly drunk.

Sundowns have not released an official statement regarding that incident and there was a doubt that he might be sidelined for the big cup final because of disciplinary issues. But Sundowns Coach Rhulani Mokwena said that the former Orlando Pirates star is injured.

“He got injured against Stellies in Cape Town and he might have to undergo surgery so this is the last game of the season so the season might be done for him,” says Mokwena.

The Brazilians are still reeling from a disappointing loss against Cape Town City in their last premiership match of the season. But Mokwena says a cup final will be a different ball game.

“You can’t play a cup final in the context of losing a league match the final is about what happens on the pitch nothing about what happened in the last fixture it’s about performing. Finals are not meant to be played but to be won,”

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro does not believe that Sundowns will be affected by their loss against Cape Town City, which prevented them from becoming the first South African team to finish the whole season unbeaten.

“I don’t think almost being invincible can affect your morale, they are champions, we have faced them many times. They are a matured team that is their biggest strength,” says Riveiro.

The Buccaneers will be looking to win their second trophy of the season after they won MTN 8 early this season beating Sundowns. Riveiro says they will be aiming to defend the Nedbank Cup trophy they won last season.

“We have the opportunity to defend one of the trophies that we got last season. For us, it’s a massive opportunity again to represent Pirates in the fourth final in a row against Sundowns last match of the season.”

Tickets for the match have been sold out. The match will kick off at 3 pm and will be live on SABC 1.