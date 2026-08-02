Long queues as Soweto youth collect IDs to register to vote

Young people in Soweto are queuing outside the Orlando West Home Affairs office to collect their temporary identity documents and register to vote.

Many are first-time voters and have encouraged other young people to make use of this final opportunity to register.

As the Electoral Commission’s final voter registration drive gets under way, the Home Affairs offices across the country are open from 8am to 5pm to support voter registration weekend for ID applications and collections only.https://t.co/Hdwgwt6Zrh pic.twitter.com/mJcqQtIQce — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 1, 2026

Bonginkosi Msikili, a 19-year-old who is set to become a first-time voter, says getting his ID means a lot to him because he was desperate to register to vote.

“There are many people who do not vote and do not take this seriously. We need to stand up as Sowetans and South Africans and vote so that we can improve our communities.”

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