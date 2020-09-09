City Power says it loses more than R2 billion due to illegal electricity connections.

The busy London Road in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, is open to traffic again after it had been barricaded with rocks and burning tyres earlier today. Police used rubber bullets to disperse an angry crowd that had been protesting over electricity cut-offs to about 500 houses.

Residents of River Park in Alexandra are up in arms over City Power’s clampdown on illegal connections in the area.

Two trucks belonging to City Power contractors were vandalised.

City Power says the theft of electricity has resulted in losses of more than R2 billion.

“The police from public order policing were called to open the road. Community members were resisting. Police used rubber bullets to disperse them. However, we have engaged with them and called the relevant authorities to talk to them. But the road, which is London Road, is now open,” says Spokesperson, Kay Makhubele.



The residents have vowed to restore the illegal electricity connections: