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London to host star-studded Mandela Day concert

  • Nelson Mandela
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Khayelihle Khumalo

London is set to host a massive concert as the world marks International Nelson Mandela Day.

South African artists including Msaki, Jesse CleggMicasa, and Sjava will be part of the much-anticipated festival to honour the global icon. 

The iconic Trafalgar Square in the heart of London is expected to be filled.

South African artists are set to showcase the country’s talent on the world stage.

This year’s celebrations have coincided with 30-year milestone since the country’s constitution being adopted.

An exhibition has also been arranged at the University of East London to honour Madiba.

There’s a strong South African delegation led by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. 

 

Video | Nelson Mandela Day | Massive concert in London to honour Madiba

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