International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says they are currently sorting out logistics regarding Africa’s Peace Initiative to Ukraine-Russia.

The initiative which comprises several African Heads of State will depart to Moscow and Kyiv later this month to embark upon finding a resolution for the war in Ukraine.

VIDEO: SABC News interviews Pandor on the initiative:



Speaking at the Union Buildings during the Portugal state visit to South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the war has gone far too long now.

“We are now at the stage where we are going to visit Kyiv and Moscow and our mission is a peace mission really and we want to double as a road to peace. The first thing we discussed among ourselves is that we want to listen to both sides. They need to outline to us their perspective on the war,” he adds.

Ramaphosa has reiterated that South Africa will remain neutral on how to end the conflict and will continue to advocate for negotiation and dialogue between the warring parties.

VIDEO: African leaders seek to broker peace in Ukraine-Russia war:



Additional reporting by Ditaba Tsotetsi