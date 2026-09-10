Log leaders Sundowns shift focus to Chippa United

It’s almost a quarter of the way into the Betway Premiership season and Mamelodi Sundowns have opened up a six-point gap at the top of the table.

Sundowns beat Siwelele FC 3-nil at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

Seven matches will take place this weekend and the Brazilians will be in the sights of the other 15 teams.

Sundowns have strengthened their grip at the summit of the log table. Three second half goals at Loftus saw the Brazilians walk away with maximum points against Siwelele.

They now shift their focus to Chippa United as they travel to KuGompo City stadium on Saturday.

The match was initially scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not pleased with the change of the venue.

“It will be a naturally tough match. Played there on Saturday, little bit of implications I don’t want to speak about but the change of the venue that will oblige us to stay one more day. We have only our flight the following night, then we start our preparations for our international match on the following weekend. It’s just a pity that things are that way but I don’t want to cry, they say I cry too much. But I just state the reality.”

The Chilli Boys will be keen to climb the ladder. They are 12th on the log with four points from five matches and still without a win. The Chippa versus Sundowns match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

In the first match of the weekend, Stellenbosch FC will host Sekhukhune United on Friday evening. Stellies are 11th in the standings with five points from as many matches. Sekhukhune are in 6th place with 7 points.

There will be three matches on Saturday. At 3pm, third placed Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Polokwane City who are 10th on the log, while AmaZulu and struggling Marumo Gallants will clash at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. Usuthu are currently in 4th place with 10 points from five matches.

A northern KZN derby highlights Sunday’s action. Milford FC will host Richards Bay at the Sugar Ray Xulu stadium. The rookies are in 5th place, eight places above the Rich Boys.

Siwelele will be keen to dig their way out of the relegation zone when they face Golden Arrows in Bloemfontein. Sunday’s other match features TS Galaxy and Kruger United at the Solomon Mahlangu stadium in KwaMhlanga.