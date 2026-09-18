Locally brewed alcohol claims lives of at least 40 people in Nigeria

At least 40 people have died in Nigeria following the consumption of locally brewed alcohol containing methanol. Methanol is a chemical harmful to humans, which can cause organ failure and death.

The incident, according to health officials, happened in Ondo State, southwest of the country.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Banji Ajaka, says investigations are ongoing into how the local drink was produced.

He says several other people who took the drink have been hospitalised and are receiving medical attention.

Police authorities say about 15 people have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the production process.

Nigeria’s Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says the local alcoholic drinks are cheap, but contribute to kidney damage, cancer and mental disorders among people in the country. It has banned alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets, which it says are highly concentrated and easy for children to conceal. – by Tesem Akende