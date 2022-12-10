Residents of Emalahleni, Phola and Kriel in Mpumalanga have rejected the just transition dialogue by the Mineral Resources and Energy Department. It was held at the Matla Coal Multipurpose Hall outside Kriel. The residents say the country is not ready to move from coal to renewable energy.

The transition from coal to renewable energy will force government to decommission power stations that are currently providing electricity through the usage of coal.

Community member Thabo Mashioane says they are worried.

“The concerns is that we have seen our government has got a way this thing of renewable and just transition they are not necessary, the just transition my leader is just a strategy of them stealing money from you as journalist you are going to be tearing your up pay slip half of that money is gone to some tax to energy that you don’t need right now.”

Minister Mantashe explains Transition concept

Mineral Sources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe says there’s confusion surrounding the Just Transition concept of moving away from coal to renewable energy.

This comes as residents of Emalahleni, Phola and Kriel in Mpumalanga rejected the Energy Department’s just transition dialogue, saying the country is not ready to move to renewable energy.

Mantashe says although the transition is misunderstood, the current energy crisis at Eskom may cause a revolt.

“We must continue talking to people until people understand the concept at this point in time there’s confusion about the concept and many people don’t understand, when you have level six any time up and down the state is going to over-thrown by the people that’s what it means actual l talking about revolt Eskom must do what it should do technical they have capacity to do it.”