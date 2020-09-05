Local football fans are watching one of the most exciting finishes to the Premier Soccer League in recent times. Both the top and the bottom of the log will be decided in the last round of matches on Saturday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are chasing the league title, while Baroka FC and Polokwane City fight to stay in the Premiership.

The Premier Soccer League is set for a thrilling finish on Saturday afternoon. Title contenders and log leaders since last November, Kaizer Chiefs, travel to Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium.

Amakhosi, with a superior goal difference, need only a win to, in all likelihood, claim their first league title since 2015.

But it won’t come easy for the Glamour Boys because relegation-threated Baroka will be fighting for their survival in the Premiership. Coach Dylan Kerr says they have it all to play for to avoid the relegation play-offs.

“It’s a biggie, I don’t know about the other results but I know Chiefs was leading, Sundowns were leading, Black Leopards were leading, I didn’t expect that well actually I did well its all to play for now.”

Mamelodi Sundowns have had one of their best seasons, overcoming a 13-point deficit to now be level on points with Chiefs. The three time defending champions will take on Black Leopards who moved themselves out of the relegation spot with a mid-week win over Bidvest Wits.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says that winning the league will be an added bonus, considering that they have again qualified for the African Champions League.

“If we get it we get, if we don’t we have done our best for us, what’s more important is a champions league spot for the seventh year in a row, if we win the league we win if not god will tell us what happened.”

The permutations for Sundowns to win the league are simple. If Chiefs lose to Baroka, they just need to beat Black Leopards. But if Chiefs win one-nil, Sundowns then need to win by five goals or more.

At the bottom of the table, with 18 defeats this season, Polokwane City is the team almost certainly going down. They play the Clever Boys. All matches will be played in Gauteng and began at 15:30pm.

Excitement ahead of Saturday’s crucial PSL fixtures which will determine who lifts the League title as well as who will be relegated: