Local Comrades winners celebrated in North West Province

The Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation in North West has paid tribute to its provincial 2024 Comrades Marathon winners at a ceremony in Mmatau in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

Although this year’s title was not won by a North West runner, Dan Moselakwe Machwaile, from North West, secured second place.

Tete Dijana, born in Mahikeng, and previous winner twice in a row, came 14th this year.

Moselakwe reflects on his achievement:

“I’m so happy. Everything went well. I’d like to say thank you to the supporters and the competitors out there. I am so happy everything went well. I would like to thank the coaches who put so much effort into the athletes. I am so happy. I am coming back again next year and will be aiming for a win. That’s what we normally do, we aim to win.”

This year’s Comrades Marathon was won by Dutch National, Piet Wiersma, in five-hours and 25 minutes.

