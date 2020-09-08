The pattern of moving from Stage one to Stage two is likely to persist into the week.

Eskom says Stage one loadshedding will resume on Tuesday morning from 08:00 – 16:00.

Loadshedding will then increase from Stage one to Stage two from 16:00 – 22:00.

#Loadshedding update As communicated on Sunday, Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 from 08:00 until 16:00, thereafter Stage 2 until 22:00. A further update will be published on Tuesday evening. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 7, 2020

The pattern of moving from Stage one to Stage two is likely to persist into the week.

There are concerns that the loadshedding will place further burdens on an economy already on its knees after the hard coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, the power utility implemented Stage 4 loadshedding.

Energy expert Ted Bloem discusses this below: