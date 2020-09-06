Eskom is expected to later in the day give an outlook on the power situation going into the week.

Eskom has downgraded loadshedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1, starting from 12:00 to 22:00 on Sunday night.

The power utility says it will provide a further update on the status of the power grid later in the day. It will include the outlook on the power situation going into the week.

Last week, Eskom ramped up loadshedding to Stage 4 due to the unplanned breakdown of a number of power generation units. Power outages were then downgraded to Stage 3 and Stage 2 on Friday into the weekend.

Eskom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andre De Ruyter has suspended the managers of the Tutuka and Kendal power stations in Standerton and Ogies in Mpumalanga respectively pending disciplinary hearings.

Eskom says although the power utility’s ageing fleet is susceptible to unpredictable breakdowns, it believes the situation is exacerbated by what it terms the apathetic behaviour of some members of management.

Last week, Deputy President David Mabuza stated that power outages cannot be avoided, however, the country will eventually come out of the darkness.

He was responding to members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in a virtual session.

“South Africans must be confident that we are going to get out of this problem. What I am saying it’s because there is a newly built programme that allows capacity. Medupi and Kusile will come on board and also IPPs which are expected to bring 2 000 megawatts that will stabilise the pressure,” says Mabuza.

