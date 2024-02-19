Load shedding suspended this morning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom announced the suspension of load shedding at 5 o’clock this morning, effective until 4 pm, after which Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented.

The power utility states that this alternating pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

According to Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, the decision to suspend load shedding in the morning was due to sustained available generation capacity. However, she emphasized the need to replenish emergency reserves for the upcoming week, which requires an increase in the stage of load shedding.

“While the available generation capacity has been sustained, the need to replenish the emergency reserves for the upcoming week necessitates an increase in the stage of load shedding. Unplanned outages have further reduced to 13 350 MW of generating capacity,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena assured the public that Eskom’s power station general managers and their teams are diligently working to recover additional generating capacity. This involves bringing units on planned maintenance and returning units from planned maintenance back into service.

Eskom has committed to closely monitoring the power system and will communicate any changes as necessary.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter, loadshedding will be suspended until 16:00. pic.twitter.com/DQE2J42DZJ — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 18, 2024