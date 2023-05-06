Eskom says that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage five load shedding will be implemented until further notice.

The cash strapped power utility says this follows the failure of five generating units, three from Medupi Power Station and two from Duvha.

Eskom says it has had to rely extensively on emergency reserves which now need to be replenished before Monday. It will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.

Meanwhile, Eskom says electricity supply to parts of Mahikeng will be restored later today.

Several areas have been without power for a week, after a medium voltage control room exploded.

An estimated 25 000 households are affected.

Eskom’s North West Spokesperson, Ezekiel Baruti, earlier said that alternative means had to be found to connect the affected areas to the grid, as the sub-station needs to be completely rebuilt.