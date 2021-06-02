Some areas in Johannesburg have been experiencing water supply disruptions since last week, which is now likely to be exacerbated

Johannesburg Water says load shedding is likely to affect its ability to deliver uninterrupted water supply to residents in the city. Power utility Eskom has implemented Stage two load shedding from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Friday.

It has also affected the water supply to the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals in Johannesburg.

General Manager of Operations at Johannesburg Water, Etienne Hugo, says when there is load shedding, they will not be able to pump water from one reservoir to another.

“Where we need to pump water from one reservoir to the next or from a reservoir into a tower. If there is load shedding, we will not be able to do that. It becomes a problem when we need to pump from a reservoir into a tower. A water tower is designed not necessarily to provide storage, but to provide pressure to the surrounding communities. When the tower has no retention time, people are affected with water as well.”

Eskom’s load shedding is due to the breakdown of generating units at the Majuba and Arnot power stations.

“Breakdowns currently total 13 600 megawatts while another 1300 is out on planned maintenance. Our times are working hard to return these generation units back to service as soon as possible. As well as to replenish the emergency reserves. We would like to appeal to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to assist the country get through these constraints as soon as possible,” said Eskom Spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

