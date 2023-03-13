Concerns are mounting over the potential total collapse of the national grid. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange and other listed corporates have indicated that they are working on contingency plans for the worst-case scenario.

Energy expert, Tebogo Mosito says the country’s energy crisis is putting more pressure on South Africans who are already dealing with the escalating cost of living.

The recently-appointed Electricity Minister, Kgosientso Ramakgopa, has been tasked to work with all energy stakeholders, especially Eskom, to rapidly bring down the stages of rolling blackouts.

Mosito says South Africans are already taking too much strain from the power crisis.

“Currently it’s increased our operational costs because now we have to hire generators, spend a lot of money on diesel and so forth, so we’re looking for better alternatives to this energy crisis and one of the biggest challenges is the scarce skills in our community where we have can’t find young people who can install solar panels and so forth.”

Companies draw up contingency plans for possible grid collapse:

One energy observer, whose country experienced national blackouts, says South Africa doesn’t have to allow its grid to collapse. Ifeoma Malo is the CEO of Clean Tech Hub Nigeria.

“I think it is important for South Africans to learn lessons from what has happened in Nigeria so that the same mistakes are not repeated. We’ve gone through a process where we’ve gone to ground zero several times and we now have an active import state for generators. It doesn’t have to be that way in South Africa. We need to get the South African government to think about unbundling its power assets and do a much more robust investment power drive to bring more investors here who can work across the value chain, not just generation, but also distribution and transmission and also to work in the renewable energy sector. Load shedding | Concerns about a complete national blackout: Clyde Mallinson

