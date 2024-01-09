‘We pulling out all stops to bring down incidents of load shedding’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident the country’s load shedding problem could soon be solved with the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa being given more powers.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Kwa-Ndebele in Mpumalanga.

The party’s president interacted with two of the Amandebele kings – King Mabhoko Mahlangu the third and King Makhosonke Mabhena the second on the land problems and development in their areas.

Ramaphosa says load shedding could soon be a thing of the past.

“Yeah, we did say load shedding is going but it cannot be resolved with a flick of a switch it will take time. We are pulling out all the stops to bring down incidents of load shedding. We have just given the Minister of Electricity more power and authority working with Minister of Public Enterprises to be more focused on addressing this issue of load shedding. I am confident that we are going to address it to a more satisfactory level in fact to even eliminate load shedding.”

Ramaphosa speaks about electricity issues on sideline of visit to Kingdom Houses of AmaNdebele: