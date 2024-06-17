Load reduction for Soshanguve, surrounding areas this week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Soshanguve and surrounding areas in the north of Pretoria will experience power cuts this week.

The City of Tshwane says it will implement load reduction as the Soshanguve substation is experiencing power overload due to illegal electricity connections.

It says the cold weather has also resulted in an increased demand for electricity.

The City of Tshwane’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says the load reduction will be between 6 pm and 10 pm daily until Sunday.

“Due to the vulnerability of the substation, the City was faced with the choice of leaving the feeders to trip on their own, which would result in two secondary substations being off and 80% of Jukulyn losing power, or, to allow the region to manage the load reduction.”

Mashigo adds: “The only rational option under the circumstances is to manage load reduction to ensure that the grid is not compromised. Consumers are reminded to always switch off non-essential appliances and alternate the use of high consumption appliances.”

