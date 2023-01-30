A local comedian and media socialite, arrested for allegedly murdering his partner, has been remanded in custody by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Livhuwani Madadzhe allegedly killed Lindelani Nengovhela and discarded her body in a water-filled pit toilet.

The case has been postponed to Tuesday to afford him an opportunity to get a lawyer.

Madadzhe was previously arrested for faking his mother’s death and also allegedly assaulting Nengovhela on a previous occasion.

Limpopo’s National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dhzangi says, “We have three dockets, one is the matter which was the mediation which was done last week on Friday. The charge was assault. We have the second case where the suspect has faked the death of his mother and then this one of murder is the third case.”

VIDEO | Murder case against Limpopo comedian postponed: