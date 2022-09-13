Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their loss in the opening game of the Uefa Champions League when they take on Ajax Amsterdam at Anfield tonight.

Liverpool suffered a shocking 4-1 drubbing against Napoli in their opening game of the competition in Naples last week and they are determined to shrug off that rustiness when they take on Ajax Amsterdam in their Group A clash at home, this evening.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp described their encounter against the Italians as the worst game for the club since he joined them in 2015.

“I watched the game (against Napoli) back plenty of times and it was a real horror show, to be honest. So we showed the boys the situation as well. They knew, but then seeing it again makes it really obvious so that was pretty much, it was the worst game we played since I’m here and we had a few bad games, we all know that everybody remembers probably Aston Villa and some others maybe, where we were just not up to speed or stuff like this. But there were always glimpses of us, even in these games.”

Klopp and his charges will have a difficult task as the Dutch side has won all seven of their games in all competitions this season so far.

“We have to show a reaction definitely we know that. That doesn’t guarantee a result against Ajax. I would say Ajax are pretty much in the opposite situation, won all their games so far this season. They have again a rebuild, a really massive rebuild, and doing again a really good job.”

Meanwhile, in Group C Bayern Munich host Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

Both matches get underway at 9 pm South African time.