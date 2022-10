In English Premiership, Liverpool beat champions Manchester City by a Mohamed Salah goal at Anfield.

The Egyptian missed numerous chances in the match before finding the back of the net with 15 minutes left on the clock.

City felt hard done as VAR overruled Philip Foden’s goal due to Erling Halaand’s foul in the build-up. It’s the first time that City failed to score in a match this season.