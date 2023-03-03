Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has a mix of everything and can score goals in numerous ways, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said as he called on his side to work as a unit to contain the England forward in Sunday’s Premier League game at Anfield.

Rashford has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 25 goals in 39 matches in all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s side.

“It’s pretty much impossible to be happy about something positive at Manchester United when you are the Liverpool manager, but I am really happy for Rashford,” the German manager told reporters on Friday.

“He had a very difficult last year where he was not performing on the level that he is able to perform… Now he is playing incredible. His speed, his technique – it is a mix of everything. How calm he is in front of goal.

Liverpool are sixth in the league on 39 points after 24 games, 10 points behind United, who are third.

The Merseyside club have struggled for consistency this season, with recent 2-0 league wins over Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers coming either side of a 5-2 home defeat to Real Madrid and a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

United look a team reborn under Ten Hag, having won the League Cup last week to lift their first major trophy since 2017.