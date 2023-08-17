Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa hosts breakfast meetings with women in sports.

Kodwa will host a breakfast for Banyana Banyana and SPAR Proteas, South Africa’s national women’s football and netball teams respectively.

LIVE STREAM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>