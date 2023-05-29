Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi has denied bail for four people accused of assisting convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to flee the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May.

Accused No. 8 Nastassja Jansen has been granted R10 000 bail, with conditions that she reports to the police station on Fridays, between 6am and 6pm and should not have any contact with state witnesses.

The accused, who are charged with aiding and abetting Bester include four former G4S employees and one person who was a technician for the IT company that was responsible for installing CCTV cameras at the prison facility.

They’re facing charges of arson, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and aiding and abetting an inmate.