Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

LIVE: TRC Cases | Khampepe Commission of Inquiry

  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Cases Inquiry, probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators, is taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Livestream

MOST READ
Preferred Source Follow on Google News