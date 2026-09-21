The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Cases Inquiry, probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators, is taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg.
LIVE: TRC Cases | Khampepe Commission of Inquiry
MOST READ
- Zim national apologizes for threats to women at Sandton restaurant
- Tenth woman’s body found wrapped in a duvet in Soweto
- Hawks arrest six people for copper cable theft in Plattekloof
- Three persons of interest questioned over East Rand murders
- Soldiers and pilots demonstrate expertise at AAD
- Daughter bids emotional farewell to slain runner Moselakgomo
- Eight of nine women found dead in Ekurhuleni identified
- DCD unveils new Bushbuck mine-protected vehicle
- SA journalist Micah Reddy reportedly missing in Djibouti
- 53-year-old man arrested in Limpopo for alleged rape of a minor