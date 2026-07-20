LIVE: TRC Cases | Khampepe Commission of Inquiry: 20 July 2026

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Cases Inquiry, probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is under way in Newtown, Johannesburg.

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