Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille gives feedback on SA Tourism’s plan to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur.

11:08 Tourism Minister updates on Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship

11:11 After my appointment I obtained legal advice regarding Tottenham matter, says De Lille

11:12 In terms of the legal advice the Tottenham sponsorship is unlawful and invalid, says De Lille

11:13 The sponsorship was not budgeted for as required by the PFMA, says De Lille

11:14 I have written to the Finance Minister to enquire whether he’s approved the proposal, says De Lille

11:16 I have asked the Tourism Board if Tottenham deal has been cancelled, says De Lille

11:17 The matter has been marred by a lot of controversy and has raised many questions, says De Lille