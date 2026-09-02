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LIVE: Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana bail hearing

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SABC News

The bail application of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer and his wife continues in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department’s officer, who is also a socialite, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, who is a lawyer, Charlotte Tibana, continue to apply for bail at the Polokwane magistrate court.

They are facing 35 charges of fraud and money laundering.

They allegedly defrauded five families of funds from estate accounts between 2024 and this year.

They allegedly spent the money on a luxurious life, including multiple cars, branded clothes and houses.

Live proceedings:

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