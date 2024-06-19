LIVE: The inauguration of South Africa’s President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The inauguration of South Africa’s President takes place today at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. This is South Africa’s 7th administration.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office under Schedule 2 of the country’s Constitution for his second term as President.

LIVE STREAM:

South Africans from all walks of life, representing every corner of the country, have turned out in force to the Union Buildings ahead of the inauguration.

Members of the South African National Defence Force and other security forces have lined the streets of the capital, proudly carrying the national flag.

Families have brought out their camping chairs and morning coffee to witness history in the making.