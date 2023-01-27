Thapelo Amad has been elected as the new mayor of Johannesburg. Amad is a member of Al-Jama-ah, one of the city’s minority opposition parties.

He defeats former mayor Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance and Funzi Ngobeni of ActionSA.

Amad received 138 votes whilst Phalatse and Funzi received 81 and 41 votes respectively.

VIDEO | City of Joburg council elects a new mayor:



Joburg City residents weigh in on mayoral changes

After Mpho Phalatse was voted out as Jo’burg mayor following a motion of no confidence, the city’s residents have weighed in on the political manoeuvring, which will see yet another change in the governing of the country’s richest metro.

140 councillors voted for the motion, while 129 voted against it. The motion was tabled by three parties – the African Transformation Movement, African Independent Congress and Al-Jamah-Ah party.

Johannesburg residents say enough is enough.

SABC News Chriselda Lewis reports: